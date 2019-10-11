× Teen rushed to hospital following southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was rushed to Le Boheur Children’s Hospital after witnesses say a home was shot up in southwest Memphis.

It happened on Dotberry Cove near West Levi Road.

So far, investigators haven’t released any information on the injured individual’s condition. Witnesses on the scene said they appeared non-life threatening.

They also told WREG that the teenager was hurt when a group of people shot up a home. The three suspects then fled the scene.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.