× Shot fired in Whitehaven neighborhood for second night in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second night in a row, police responded after bullets starting flying in one Whitehaven neighborhood.

It happened at Millbranch and Oakwood where police put up crime scene tape.

Down the road at Millbranch and Raines, officers investigated a car that was shot up. There were at least four bullet holes in that car but apparently no victim.

Memphis fire crews told us their ambulance left the scene empty.

This was the same location where someone shot up an SUV on Thursday.

We’re waiting to hear from police on exactly what happened Friday morning, and whether they have any suspects.