Police: Man throws cereal, breaks two windows after being asked to leave motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Bartlett man was charged with vandalism after becoming “irate” inside a local motel.

The Lodge Motel clerk told police it all started when Christopher Pipkin poured milk into the cereal dispenser that serves all guests in the breakfast area of the Lodge Motel. The employee confronted Pipkin about what he had just done and then asked him to leave.

Pipkin responded by reportedly throwing Fruit Loops on the ground and breaking out a window in his room. Fifteen minutes later he returned to the lobby where he allegedly picked up a chair and sent it crashing through the double pane window.

Authorities said the entire thing was captured on surveillance video.

He was arrested and given a $5,000 bond.