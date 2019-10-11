× Pair on Tennessee’s Most Wanted list caught in Alcorn County

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two suspects on Tennessee’s Most Wanted list were apprehended in Alcorn County early Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office received word that Rodney Wilson and Shelby Potts of Paris, Tennessee were possibly in the area.

Wilson was wanted on attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a gun charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Potts was reportedly an accessory after the fact.

At 1 a.m. Friday, deputies discovered the suspects were near the Industrial Park area. Both were arrested without incident.

Authorities said they were booked into the Alcorn County Jail until they can be extradited to Tennessee.