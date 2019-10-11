× Mid-South residents adjust to colder temperatures after recent record heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Memphis area were thrown for a loop Friday because for the first time in a long time, it was cold.

It was a welcomed change for those who prefer 60 degrees than 90 degrees.

“Well, I made a personal call to mother nature, and she said she’d do something for me, hook me up,” one man joked. “It could be like this all year-round as far as I’m concerned.”

Coffee shops around town were busy with hot beverages and other warm items in high demand. Otherlands Coffee Bar in Cooper-Young couldn’t make them fast enough.

“It’s been fairly busy today, you know? We’ve been selling more hot chocolates,” employee Jennifer Black said. “We’ve definitely been selling a lot more soups. A lot of our hot items, hot bagels. Good stuff.”

But it wasn’t good stuff for tourists on Beale Street who dressed for warm weather but got the opposite.

“We’re going to be here until Monday, I think, so I hope it’s going to warm up a little,” one tourist said.

But he won’t get his wish because WREG weather experts say we’re headed for more cold temperatures this weekend with expected lows in the 30s. That’s no problem for three tourists we talked with, who are from Canada.

“This is great. This is balmy actually. This is beautiful,” one tourist said. “I don’t know what you’re all complaining about. In Toronto, we’re looking out for like we’re starting to build our igloos. We’re starting to pack our snow into rectangular blocks, so we can have some warmth in the winter.”