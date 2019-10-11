× Man arrested after police discover chop shop in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say they discovered a chop shop in southwest Memphis.

On Wednesday, authorities said they received a tip that an illegal chop shop was operating in the 200 block of Eastman Road. An officer went out to the location and said he observed several vehicles partially hidden under tarps. He was able to obtain the tag information for one of the vehicles, which came back as being stolen.

Based on that information, officers executed a search warrant for the business on Thursday.

Officers located hundreds of vehicle parts across the property and said there were multiple vehicles that were being taken apart, including a 2007 GMC Yukon, a 2011 Cadillac Escalade and a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The lease holder of the property was identified as Terrell Jefferson. He was arrested and charged with theft of property and knowingly own, operate or conduct a chop shop.