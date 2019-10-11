Live at 9: The Carden International Circus, Superpower Pup Pageant & Rodney Perry

The Carden International Circus

Tigers, elephants and entertainers performing fantastic feats! It all can be found at the Carden International Circus, but before this evening’s performance we’re bringing you a sneak peek on Live at 9!

The Superpower Pup Pageant

Best looking. Best costume. Muttiest. Those are just some of the titles your pooch can take home during an upcoming competition. The Superpower Pup Pageant will take place on the lawn of the Pink Palace later this month and among those competing will be Libby Baird and her dog Taffy.

Comedian Rodney Perry

Rodney Perry has opened for folks like George Lopez, Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer. Now you can catch him headlining at Chuckles Comedy House tonight.