Live at 9: Excellence in education, The Parting, Paul Tough & Dirty Mae

Local schools recognized for academic excellence

Shelby County School’s own Maxine Smith STEAM Academy and Campus School were recognized for their high scores on state and national tests. Andy Demster and Dr. Rebecca Scott joined us to talk more about how they did it.

The Parting at Evergreen Theater

Get ready to be transported back in time through this Halloween-themed experience at one Midtown theater. "The Parting" takes its visitors through full-scare art installations and into a whole other world just in time for the spooky holiday season.

Event planners Natalie Jones and Julia Hinson gave us a sneak peak at what we're in for when we go.

Author Chat with Paul Tough

For many, the years that matter most may mean their college years, but college isn't for everyone. Author Paul Tough is taking on higher education and how it can make or break us.

Music with Dirty Mae

Dirty Mae made a name for themselves with their cabaret inspired performances and rare blend of blues, soul and folk. They just released their debut album and they're bringing their unique sound to the Mid-South.