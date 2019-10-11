× Lime scooters to be removed from Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a recent boost in the number of shared electric scooters on Memphis streets, one company will be pulling its fleet of scooters from the city.

Lime scooters will be taken off the streets of Memphis by the company during the next week. Lime had 450 scooters in Memphis when the decision was made to pull the scooters.

Lime was one of four electric scooters companies operating in Memphis along with Bird, Spin and Bolt. All the scooters of the other three companies will still remain in Memphis.

A Lime spokesperson did not confirm any specific reason for pulling the scooters. They also said there is still a potential for Lime to return to Memphis in the future.

“Every city is different and there is no one-size-fits-all transportation solution – vehicle selection and availability vary across each and are determined through several factors including weather, regulations, usage, infrastructure availability and other analyses,” the Lime spokesperson said. “We are grateful to Memphis residents for welcoming us and we are proud of the City of Memphis for being forward thinking about micromobility. We remain hopeful about partnering on solutions for Memphis residents in the future.”

Before the removal of Lime, the city had a total of about 3,000 scooters on its streets. There was a recent push by the city to increase the number of scooters available.

WREG reached out to the City of Memphis for a statement about the removal of Lime scooters, but we have not yet heard back.