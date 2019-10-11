× SCS: Craigmont-Bolton football game rescheduled due to safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday night’s football game between Craigmont High and Bolton High is being rescheduled due to safety concerns, Shelby County Schools confirmed.

The game will be played Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Bolton High School. SCS said parents already had been informed.

“Safety is always our top priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students, families and fans,” SCS said in a statement.

SCS did not specify what the safety concerns were, but said it was related to “a recent event in the community.”

Last September, a game between the two high schools was closed to the public and moved to a neutral site after rumors spread that there could be violence at the game.