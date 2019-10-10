Rep. Cohen, Mid-South moms demand federal action on gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moms Demand Action, the national nonprofit working to end gun violence, and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) joined forces Thursday calling on United States senators to do something about gun reform.

They're calling it common sense policies, saying the U.S. House of Representatives has taken steps, and now it's time for Senators to as well.

Standing on a windy Civic Center Plaza in downtown, members of Moms Demand Action made their case.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis," said Stacie Payne, who lost her son to gun violence.

The group said it's time for U.S. Senators to do something about gun policies, not only after the tragedies like mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, or Dayton, Ohio, happening within 24 hours of each other, but also the shootings we sadly tell you about nightly on the news happening in our neighborhoods.

"Just for a second, if you could close your eyes and imagine being stampeded by a herd of elephants," Payne said. "This is what my heart feels like without Cameron."

For nearly the last four years, we've followed Payne's story. She lost her son Cameron when he was just 19 years old.

On Thursday, Moms Demand Action urged Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn to do something regarding what they call reasonable and responsible laws.

They said background checks should be required on all gun sales and are also pushing for a strong red flag law, where law enforcement can ask a judge to temporarily suspend a person's access to guns if the evidence shows the person poses a threat to themselves or others.

"It's important that we keep the pressure on the Senate to get them to schedule these bills, to give the voice of the American people, put it into action and legislation and to save lives," Rep. Cohen said. "It can only happen if you make your voice heard."

"Let's get this together, not just when there is a mass shooting, but when there are shootings in our community daily," Payne said.

We reached out to Sen. Alexander's and Sen. Blackburn's team for a comment, but so far we have not heard back.