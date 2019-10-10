Panola County sheriff’s daughter investigated after paintball gun injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident after the daughter of a north Mississippi sheriff allegedly shot a man in the eye with a paintball gun.

District Attorney John Champion said it involved the adult daughter of Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Wednesday night, Champion said, the woman's ex-boyfriend came to her house to collect some belongings. He said the man tried to come up to the house and did not leave when asked.

At that point, Champion said the woman picked up a paintball gun and shot the man in the eye. She ran into the woods and hid for a few minutes while the man paced outside and finally left.

Both the man and woman called 911. The man was taken to Regional One where underwent eye surgery. Champion said he was released Thursday morning.

The woman was never taken into custody and as of Thursday afternoon, was not facing any charges. Champion said he didn't know whether she would face charges.

MBI is finishing up its investigation, Champion said.