× One person rushed to hospital following shooting along Millbranch Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after an early morning shooting along Millbranch Road.

A WREG crew made the scene in the 4000 block near Raines and found a SUV riddled with bullets.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one person had been taken from that scene to the Regional Medical Center, but the individual’s condition was unknown.

WREG’s Melissa Moon is working to gather more details.