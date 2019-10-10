× Man accused of raping Grahamwood neighbor, pouring bug spray down her throat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Grahamwood man was arrested after he allegedly raped his neighbor before pouring bug spray down her throat, police said.

Norman Hudson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated rape, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.

On Wednesday, October 9, the victim had just returned to her home after dropping off her kids at school when she noticed that Hudson was next to her home. After being told that he was looking for something, the woman turned to unlock her door and that’s when the 58-year-old allegedly pushed his way inside.

He grabbed a knife from the kitchen, forced her clothes off and then assaulted her, police said.

But the reported attack didn’t end there.

The victim said Hudson hit her in the head and face causing severe injuries and stabbed her in the neck exposing her larynx. This all before he allegedly poured bug spray down her throat.

Hudson then forced the woman to give him her bank card pin number which he later used to get money out of her account.

The suspect was arrested later that day and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

As for the victim, officers said she had to undergo surgery for the wound to her throat.