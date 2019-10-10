Endangered child alert: 10-year-old taken from school by non-custodial parent

Posted 4:22 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, October 10, 2019

Teyonna Yacole Woods, 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued an endangered child alert after a 10-year-old was taken from school by her non-custodial parent.

Teyonna Yacole Woods, 10, was picked up from Holmes Road Elementary School by her non-custodial parent, Dianne Woods, at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the vehicle Dianne Woods was driving was a blue Mazda Tribute with Arkansas tags #870-VWI.

Teyonna Woods is described as being 4-foot, 85 pounds with black hair in a bun. She has a light complexion and was wearing a navy blue shirt, brown khaki pants and a hot pink coat.

Anyone with information on the child’s wherabouts should contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

