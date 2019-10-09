Video, photos released after Geeter Middle burglarized twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video and photos after Geeter Middle School was burglarized twice in just 10 days.

The first incident happened on Friday, September 20.

Authorities said the alarm in the school went off, prompting officers to make the scene. They later discovered that surveillance video captured a man wandering the halls and going in and out of classrooms.

The crook made off with at least three Dell laptops. All of them have since been recovered, authorities said.

Ten days later, an unknown man entered the school through a side window and stole 26 laptops.

Authorities didn’t say whether they believe it is the same suspect in both cases.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.