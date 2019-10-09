South Memphis shooting appears to be at random, suspect at-large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning shooting in the middle of a South Memphis street left a car riddled with bullets.

The woman behind the wheel of the car walked away with only a few cuts and bruises. What's frightening: she said she didn't even know her attacker.

Neighbors looking on in disbelief as Memphis Police investigated an early morning shooting that left a car riddled with bullets at the intersection of Warren Street and Ralston Road.

Detectives said the attack appears to be random.

"She says she does not know her attacker," Lt. Col. Dannis McNeil said. "Once we get to the core of what happened then we can better solve the problem."

Rosa Lee Wilson has called the South Memphis neighborhood home for more than half a century.

She said as homeowners moved out over the years, more and more violence began moving in.

"It doesn't surprise me," Wilson said. "I hate it, I hate it, but it doesn't surprise me."

Police said they're going door to door, looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

With the full scope of the investigation coming into focus, detectives are paying close attention to the intersection, while some neighbors are waiting on edge, wanting to know what happened in their community.

"Just walk away sometimes," Wilson said. "The Bible said the largest person there is the one that walks away."

Detectives are hopeful eyewitness accounts will help solve the case.