Small plane crashes, burns at Fayette County Airport

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-engine plane crashed on takeoff at the Fayette County Airport near Somerville on Wednesday.

Fayette County officials said only the pilot was on board, but he walked away from the crash and back to the airport. He was taken to a hospital, though he said he was uninjured.

The plane experienced some type of engine trouble and tried to circle back to the airport before it did a nosedive and went off in a field south of the runway, officials said.

The landing gear broke, cause the plane to tip over and catch fire.