Pass It On: Good friends, faith keeps Bartlett city worker going

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Construction, whether it be commercial or residential, has to pass rigorous inspections and meet local building standards. A.B. Crofford has been a plumbing inspector for the City of Bartlett for many years, but for now, he's off the job.

Our playmaker, Laura Jenkins explained why.

"A.B. recently in June was diagnosed with cancer. During his stay in the hospital he suffered a stroke which affected his vision. His wife Linda has been by his side through everything, due to that she has been unable to return to work," she said. "And because of this I wanted to provide them a little relief from the hardships that they've been through."

Time to Pass It On!

With $300 from WREG and another $300 from an anonymous donor in hand, Jenkins led the WREG team straight to Crofford for the surprise.

And boy did they surprise them. Linda was getting her hair done while A.B. was watching Channel 5.

"I'd better turn [Action News] 5 off," he said with a laugh.

That's when Jenkins passed out the money.

"Thank you."

"You're welcome A.B."

"My life verse is Romans 8:28, "and we know that all things work together for good to them that love the Lord and are called according to his purpose." Right now, with everything that's going on, I don't quite understand it all but I figure I'm going to get it," A.B. said. "With friends like this and the other ones I have at work, I know that we're going to get through all of this."

If you have an idea for Pass It On, click here.