Memphis man sentenced for distributing heroin that led to fatal overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to more than 15 years in a federal prison after distributing heroin to a man who later died of an overdose.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the victim Sean Heywood agreed to purchase half a gram of heroin from Glenda Aldape in March 2016. Aldape told Heywood she was sending 39-year-old David Murray to make the delivery.

Later that evening the two men met outside a local bar and the transaction took place. Murray then drove Heywood home.

Heywood’s father later found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. An autopsy showed Heywood died of a lethal heroin dose.

Aldape pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in May 2019 and was sentenced to 240 months behind bars and three years supervised released.

Murray pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in death and was sentenced last week.