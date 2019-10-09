Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, Dear Evan Hansen, Watercooler Wednesday & Saltwater Crab

Mayor Jim Strickland on the future of Memphis

Mayor Jim Strickland is off to a running start after being re-elected to the position less than a week ago. He shared his plans for the future on Live at 9.

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen, the deeply personal story about wanting to fit in, has received rave reviews and is currently being staged at the Orpheum Theatre. Stars Stephanie La Rochelle and John Hemphill joined us to talk about the show.

Watercooler Wednesday

Kevin Cerrito, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.

A fresh take on seafood with Saltwater Crab

Overton Square's newest restaurant Saltwater Crab is bringing its own fresh take on seafood. Chef Sam Miller was in the Studio B kitchen to show us how they make one of their culinary delights your family is sure to love.