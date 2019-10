× Free health fair to be held at Orange Mound Community Center Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Free health services will be available to the public in Orange Mound.

A free health fair is being held at the Orange Mound Community Center on Park Avenue on Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m.

There will be free HIV testing, blood pressure screenings, diabetes checks, mental health services and chiropractic screenings.

The event is free and open to the public.