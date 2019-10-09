× Family of man accused in West Memphis murder says video proves innocence

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis judge set bond for a man charged with capital murder Wednesday.

Ultimately, the case hinges on technology-based evidence. The family of the man accused, Greg Northington, walked out of the West Memphis court on cloud nine.

Family had no clue how proceedings would go but feel confident about the innocence of their loved one.

“He goes to work every morning, comes home every evening,” wife Nina Golden said. “He’s not out past 10 p.m. at no time during the week. He’s at home.”

With Northington charged with capital murder, the odds of him getting bond seemed slim, but his family claims surveillance video is all they need.

Family says it shows Northington walking into his house at 9:44 p.m. the night of the crime and not leaving. They also believe the video proves it’s impossible for him to have shot and killed Reco Eason two hours later.

“He’s not guilty,” Northington’s mother Gloria Burch said. “People can lie, but the cameras do not lie, and they’ve got everything at their house.”

“All the evidence weighs itself,” Golden said. “If the alarm was set, the Ring video, how did he get out of the house?”

Family members said they would pay his $350,000 bond.

The judge said once Northington is out, he will be under 24-hour supervision and have a 7 p.m. curfew.

“I’m happy,” Golden said. “I’m happy because I know he didn’t do anything wrong. He’s falsely accused of a crime that he didn’t commit.”

“Because we know he’s not guilty,” Burch said. “So we’re good with everything right now. All we wanted to do was for him to come home.”

The case is far from over, and it’s a messy one.

The judge had to dismiss each side of this case separately Wednesday to avoid a confrontation outside the courthouse.

WREG will continue to update this story both on-air and online.