Woman stabbed at Millington mental health facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for an attacker after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a mental health care facility in Millington.

Millington Police say the woman was getting out of her car at Professional Care Services on Navy Road around 7:45 Monday morning when an unknown man stabbed her. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police don’t think the woman knew the man. Witnesses said he was about 30 years old, and drove a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Millington Police Department CID Division at (901) 873-5621 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.