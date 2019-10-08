× Two teens arrested after shots fired at Wolfchase Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Wolfchase Galleria mall Sunday.

Memphis Police initially released images from surveillance video of five suspects they said may be responsible for the shooting. But investigation found that two of the five were responsible for the shooting, and the other three people were victims.

A 16-year-old suspect was found to be responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a felony and theft of property.

A 17-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged as an accessory to the shooter.

The two suspects were charged with theft of property because they fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle that had previously been stolen from somewhere else.

Police said though the other three people whose photos were released are victims in the shooting and did not fire any weapons, the two groups know each other. Police said an argument between the two groups led to the shots being fired.

No one was injured in Sunday’s shots fired incident.