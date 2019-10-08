Titans sign Parkey a day after cutting Santos

Posted 10:16 pm, October 8, 2019, by

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Kicker Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears holds a football on the sidelines of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have signed kicker Cody Parkey one day after waiving Cairo Santos.

Santos missed three field-goal attempts and had a fourth blocked Sunday in a 14-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans signed Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve.  Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

Parkey played for the Chicago Bears last season but was released after missing a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds of a 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.  Parkey went 23 of 30 on field-goal attempts and 42 of 45 on extra points during the regular season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.