Six charged in Tipton County crime bust

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A team of law enforcement agencies came together Tuesday to announce they'd taken down leaders within the crime world, with more to come.

Sparked by a rash of violent crime and drug activity earlier this year, the first phase of Operation Crime Driver led to the federal indictment of six men who operated largely in Tipton and Shelby counties.

“These subjects that were arrested during that time from February to May and now have been indicted here, were driving crime," U.S. Attorney Michael Dunnavant said. "That’s why we called it Operation Crime Driver. They were driving crime by various means, whether it was drugs, gangs or guns.”

These alleged criminals are now staring down sentences from 10 years to 30 years to life beyond bars. Authorities hope that lower level criminals take note of the potentially harsh sentences.

“West Tennessee and rural counties like Tipton County are not a safe haven for you to commit crimes," District Attorney Mark Davidson said. "You will be sought out by law enforcement. You will be targeted, you will be charged, arrested, prosecuted and convicted.”

Tipton County Sheriff JT "Pancho" Chumlee said "the warning is over" for criminals.

“This is gonna be a game-changer, especially in Tipton County. Tipton County doesn’t want this. They’re behind us, they like it. They want the bad stuff out,” Chumlee said.

Operation Crime Driver will continue in the coming months, and authorities expect more arrests of the most dangerous people in Western Tennessee, the people they call trigger pulls and traffickers.

"We hope that it sends a message of hope and confidence to the good guys," Chumlee said. "We’re doing something about it and we have the ability and will to do something in the future.”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, those arrested were: