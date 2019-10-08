Police release image of McDonald’s shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released a photograph of a man they say opened fire outside a local McDonald’s restaurant early Monday morning.

Surveillance video from the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard showed the suspect getting out of a gray four-door Nissan Altima or Toyota Camry around 9 a.m. on Monday, October 7. He entered the restaurant and then walked back out, confronting another man.

That’s when police said a fight broke out and several shots were fired.

The suspect was seen getting back into the gray vehicle and fleeing the scene. That car was reportedly being driven by a female.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.