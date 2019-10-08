× Police: Att. murder charges filed after woman run over while waiting for food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a late night run for food turned violent.

Taliyah Murphy was booked into the jail on Monday and given a $75,000 bond.

WREG’s Andrew Ellison spoke with the victim in this case after the alleged incident on September 2. She stated that she was in the Wendy’s drive thru on South Highland near the U of M when a woman driving a red Nissan pulled in behind her and started bumping the back of her car.

“I don’t know if she’s impatient,” the victim said. “I don’t know why.”

Scared, she said she tried to get out of the way but things only got worse.

“And she slams into my passenger side,” the victim said. “I get out the car in shock. Next thing you know, she runs dead into me. I flip in the air and fall on my face.”

As she was lying on the ground, the driver sped off.

“I was covered in the blood,” the victim said.

The victim said she has no idea who that driver was and definitely doesn’t know why things turned so violent.