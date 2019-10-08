× One man killed, one injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday evening.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at South Parkway East and Barton Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation. WREG has a team headed to the scene to learn more.