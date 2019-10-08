New women’s football team hosting tryouts in Memphis

October 8, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new women’s professional football team is holding tryouts for players, coaches and cheerleaders in Memphis.

The Memphis Sabercats will be coming to Memphis for the 2019-2020 season under the Women’s Football Alliance.

The team is hosting tryouts at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 and the East High School football field, 3206 Poplar Ave. Registration is $20.

Players and coaches must be over 18, or 17 with parental consent. The team is also seeking sponsorships.

