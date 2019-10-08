× Mississippi governor debate to be aired Thursday on News Channel 3

JACKSON, Miss. — Elections may be over in the city of Memphis, but things are just ramping up for statewide elections in Mississippi and that includes the race for the Magnolia State’s top office.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Attorney General Jim Hood are squaring off in their first face-to-face debate Thursday, October 10, which will be aired right here on News Channel 3. The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m.

WREG’s Greg Hurst has been tapped as one of the moderators.

Both candidates have also agreed to a second debate four days later on October 14 in Columbus.

State law prohibits the current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, from seeking a third term.

The general election is Nov. 5.