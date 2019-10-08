Man sentenced after carjackings in Frayser, Berclair, Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is going to prison for more than nine years for a series of carjackings in the Mid-South last year.

Christopher McKinney, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery.

Police said McKinney carjacked a Frayser man at an ATM, stole a car at gunpoint from a gas station in the Berclair area and carjacked a man at a gas station in Collierville.

All three crimes happened last July.

McKinney was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

