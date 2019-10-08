× Man convicted of killing UofM student taken off death row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted of killing a University of Memphis student nearly 20 years ago agreed to a new sentence that puts him behind bars for life without the possibility of parole.

Leonard Jasper Young was found guilty of murdering 24-year-old Hilary Johnson in November 1999. He allegedly carjacked her near McLean and Linden, stabbed her to death and then hid her body off of Highway 64 near the Shelby and Fayette County line.

Nine days later, he was arrested and led investigators to the young victim’s body.

The now 74-year-old was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to death. However, his sentence was vacated during appeal as his defense attorneys were deemed “ineffective” during the sentencing phase of the trial.

This week both the victim’s family and Young agreed to enter into an agreement where he would serve life without parole instead of going through another sentencing phase.

Young will now be taken off of death row and be placed to general population status.