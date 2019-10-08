Grizz improve to 2-0 in the preseason with a win over the New Zealand Breakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Jaren Jackson Junior scored a team high 18 points and rookie Ja Morant had 10 assists in just 20 minutes as the Grizzlies won their second straight preseason game 108-94 over the visiting New Zealand Breakers.

Grayson Allen also scored 18 as the Grizz put five players in double figures, leading by as many as 22 and cruising to their second win in three days.

Former Tiger target and projected lottery pick R.J. Hampton, who opted to skip college basketball for a lucrative deal with the Breakers, struggled in his debut against NBA competition. Hampton was just 1 for 8 from the floor, scoring just two points in the loss.