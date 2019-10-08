× Four-year-old found wandering in Shelby County neighborhood

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone in a southeast Shelby County neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office began asking for tips on the boy’s identity around 10:30 a.m., but announced a few minutes later that the child’s mother had been found.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found around 5 a.m. by a homeowner in the 5400 block of Eagle Bead Cove. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

He could only tell deputies that his name was Zay, that his father was named Rodney and his mother was Tee Tee.

There was no word on how the boy got out of his house or whether the parents would face any charges.