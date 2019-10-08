× Former Arkansas school employee charged with multiple sex crimes involving children

WILSON, Ark. — A 23-year-old Arkansas man, who was a former school employee and volunteer firefighter, was taken into custody last week and charged with multiple sex crimes involving children.

Justin Brent Brister of Wilson, Arkansas, was arrested for sex crimes involving juveniles, which authorities said took place between 2012 and 2019.

Brister was arrested Aug. 1 by the Osceola Police Department and Wilson Police Department for sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, but he was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Brister was arrested again Oct. 4 after judge found probable cause for prosecutors to charge him. He is facing two counts of rape, five counts of second degree sexual assault and four counts of sexual indecency with a child.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Brister was once an employee with the Rivercrest School District and was a volunteer first responder with the Wilson Fire Department.

WREG will update this story as we learn new details.