Crowd gathers to witness fallen Army Major from Collierville laid to rest

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A fallen hero from Collierville was laid to rest Tuesday at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Friends and family gathered at Harvest Church in Germantown to reflect on the life of United States Army Major Trevor Joseph. Joseph was killed nearly two weeks ago in a helicopter crash at Fort Polk, Louisiana, during a rescue mission.

An American flag hung between two ladder trucks, and a black hawk hovered above Winchester Road as Major Joseph's funeral procession passed by.

"We always commemorate all of our fallen heroes, and those guys definitely stepped up to the game," Cory Whipple said.

Dozens of people, most strangers, gathered along the route to honor Joseph and his family.

"We know his brother Peter and just wanted to show our love and support for them," Mary Francisco said.

Francisco didn't know Joseph personally but wanted to be here with her young kids to show them what a true hero is all about.

"We obviously didn't want to go inside with all this, but this is just a little way to show that we love them and support them and appreciate Trevor and all that he did," she said. "When we lose someone like Trevor it's awesome to see people come out and support him."

Army Major Lucas Groves went to Houston High School with Joseph. They were both in the ROTC program at the University of Tennessee and commissioned in the army together.

"I'm here to support Trevor and Eryn and the Josephs and to honor his memory and to be here in any support I can for his family," Major Groves said.

Groves said he enjoys serving his country but admits days like this are tough.

"I think we all in the service struggle with when we have somebody that we lose, knowing what the family has to deal with," he said. "The aftermath is really difficult."

Joseph served two tours in Afghanistan and leaves behind his wife Eryn.

"And though this pain is so unbelievably hard to bear right now, I'm holding out hope that one day, I can find peace in knowing just how lucky I was," Eryn Joseph said at the service.

Joseph began his service in the Army as a pilot and was commissioned as a medical services officer. He received several awards and decorations, including a bronze star.