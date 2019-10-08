16-year-old charged with murder in North Memphis shooting

Posted 3:31 pm, October 8, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a female was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Decatur Street.

A victim was found shot, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not been identified by police.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect was on the scene, and he was taken into custody.

He was later charged with second-degree murder. He was not identified by police.

