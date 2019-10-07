× TBI agent’s killer sentenced to life in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who killed a TBI special agent from Memphis pleaded guilty Monday.

Brenden Burns accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Special agent De’greaun Frazier was killed during an undercover operation three years ago in Jackson, Tennessee.

Frazier was the first TBI agent killed in the line of duty.

He previously worked for the Millington Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Memphis Police.

Frazier’s wife, Shannon, said about the sentencing, “Though closure may never come for us, we believe we can begin to move forward knowing that the person who took him from us will spend the rest of his life in prison, forced to think of his actions.”