Still no answers in Midtown shooting that killed man, hurt child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Witnesses want answers after a car was shot up on a Midtown street with a child inside Sunday night.

Police say the driver was killed, but the child should be OK, but no one knows what happened or why.

The shooting and crash happened on Lamar near McLean. Police have not identified the man who was shot.

"We just heard the guy pulling over and the wheels screeching and he pulled over. Apparently he realized he had been shot,” said April Glover, who owns a boutique across the street.

"It was very disturbing because we heard the commotion, all of the noise but we couldn’t figure out what it was coming from until everyone started running everywhere, it was very chaotic.”

Police say when the man crashed, he hit several other cars. What’s worse is police say there was a child inside his car as someone shot at it.

"I did not see the child but I saw the ambulance personnel trying to retrieve someone from the back of the car,” Glover said.

It’s caused her to be more aware of her surroundings.

Glover says she now hopes police find the shooter and motive soon.

"I’m feeling a little creepy because we don’t know who did it or what and why. That’s the thing.”

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, give them a call.