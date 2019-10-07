Penny brings top NBA scouts to Memphis for Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Continuing to capitalize on all the excitement generated by landing the nation's number-1 recruiting class, Penny Hardaway giving the future pros on his Tiger team a chance to shine in front of NBA decision makers.

Upwards of 50 NBA scouts and general managers, including the Grizzlies, turning out at the Tigers practice facility Monday for Pro Day with all eyes on a couple of future lottery picks in James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa.

This is an event that will not only pay huge dividends for the Tigers top talent but the program as well.

"I'm not the type of coach that goes I hope he doesn't blow up. No, I hope all the kids blow up. If we have to go out and pick a whole new team again next year, hey, it is what it is. You're here for the kids. Obviously, it's tough to continue to recruit like that but, if that's what you have to do, that's what you have to do because then you'll get more kids coming in saying, I can do the same thing. When you feel like you have guys, 5 or 6 guys, you have the number one recruiting class in the country, you want to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent in their own building with pros watching. I think that's a great sell for us as well," said Hardaway.