× Mid-South man accused of raping woman twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged after police say he raped a woman twice.

The victim told police that around October 1, Erwin Walker jumped into her vehicle without her permission and took control. He drove the victim around, arguing with her and eventually struck her in the face.

She said he drove to the area of South Parkway and Latham, and that’s where he raped her.

He then reportedly drove around for a few more minutes before pulling into an unknown location and raping her again.

Walker was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of aggravated rape.