Manhunt Monday: Who killed Marwan Harris?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been 18 years and still, more questions than answers plague a father whose son was murdered. Tragedy has hit his family more than once but the lack of closure keeps one wound open.

Deacon Willie Harris spends a lot of time reading his Bible at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He doesn't allow anything to keep him from going to church.

"And now these three remain, faith, hope and love but the greatest of these is love," he said.

Harris' faith is strong. It has to be — it's the only thing that keeps him going after losing two sons to gun violence.

In February 2001, Harris' youngest son, 23-year-old Marwan Harris, was shot in front of his grandmother's house on Buntyn Street.

Fourteen years later, Harris' oldest son, Willie Harris Jr., was fatally shot by his girlfriend during a heated argument in Orange Mound.

Willie's killer was arrested and convicted of murder, but Marwan's killer has never been caught, and the case has gone cold.

"His cousin called me on my cell phone and told me Marwan had been shot," Harris recalled.

He didn't have a car at the time, so he started running to get to his son. When he got to the scene, paramedics had already rushed Marwan to the hospital.

Harris says a witness told him that his son was getting out of his car when someone walked up and shot him.

"He was shot behind the ear, in the shoulder and in his hip," he said. "He managed to run and go inside of his grandmother's house where he fell."

Marwan spent 10 days in the hospital, fighting to stay alive, but his injuries were just too severe.

He took his last breath on Feb. 25, 2001.

A mural of Marwan painted on the side of a South Memphis convenience store is a constant reminder that his murder still remains unsolved.

If you know who killed Marwan Harris, you are urged to call Memphis police at 528-CASH.