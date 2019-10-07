Live at 9: Saving Lost Kids, Memphis Food and Wine Festival & Nedy

The important work of Saving Lost Kids

A local group called Saving Lost Kids is taking a new step in rescuing children who are being sexually exploited by addressing their emotional well being too.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Memphis Food and Wine Festival

The Memphis Food and Wine Festival is just around the corner and we invited Chefs Wally Joe and Andrew Adams to the Studio B kitchen to give us some tips on how to spice up your dinner table!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Nedy

Nedy is taking over the Bluff City Fair. She stopped by Studio B ahead of her show at the fair.