Levi Elementary School to release early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local elementary school will close early on Monday due to water main repairs near the school.

According to the Shelby County School District, officials at Levi Elementary School were under the impression that nearby water main repairs would be complete sometime Monday morning. They have not been repaired at this time so school officials decided to close early.

School will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Students will be fed lunch before being dismissed. Staff will remain on campus to ensure that all students get on the bus or are picked up by parents.