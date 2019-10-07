× Front Street closure frustrates downtown drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you work in downtown Memphis, your commute to work might be changing for a while.

Starting Tuesday, Front Street between Jackson and Poplar, will be closed until May while the Memphis Convention Center is being renovated.

That means drivers will have to use Second Street, B.B. King or Danny Thomas to go around the closure. You can also cut through the Bass Pro Shop parking lot to reach Riverside.

That’s what Andy Coln plans to do to get to work, but he’s afraid the alternate route will be flooded with other drivers trying to do the same thing.

He’s not taking any chances, so he’s leaving for work earlier than he normally would, he says.

Motorists worry all the other detours will be congested too.

“It’s inevitable,” one driver says, “Everybody else is going to have to go around. You know, two blocks this way, two blocks that way, two blocks back. It’s going to be a problem.”

Many commuters are upset the work is going to take seven months. Others say it’ll be worth it and drivers will just have to put up with the headache in the meantime.

A couple more things to note: There will be access to the convention center off Front. Also, if you’re exiting I-40 from Arkansas you’ll be directed down to Riverside.