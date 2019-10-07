Female in critical condition after Highland Heights shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Highland Heights left a female victim in critical condition Monday night.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Lamphier for a shooting around 10 p.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One. No age was given for the victim.
The suspect was possibly in a white Nissan Altima.
This is the same area of Highland Heights where an 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Sept. 28. Three men were arrested in that case.
35.159655 -89.947270