× Holly Springs police charge woman, man with stabbing death

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police arrested LaShaundra Jones, 29, and charged her with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her estranged husband in Holly Springs.

Another man, Jarvis Antonio Craig, 42, was also charged with first-degree murder. Police said the two were on the scene of the stabbing when police arrived.

Holly Springs police say they were called to an apartment complex Sunday after a man gained forced entry into a unit.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Keith Jones had been stabbed to death by his estranged wife, LaShaundra.

Family members of the victim said Jarvis Craig and LaShaundra Jones were in a relationship. Police did not confirm that.

Video posted by Keith last year shows a much happier time. But family says the couple had been separated for months. Keith’s sisters admit that police were called multiple times due to the couple’s constant fighting, and that one incident even led to Keith being arrested.

But they also believe the problems went both ways, and saw trouble on the horizon.

“This wasn’t going to be good,” said Carol Jones, Keith’s sister. “This relationship wasn’t going to be good because they were already fighting in the beginning. So basically we already seen this coming.”

The Jones family isn’t questioning whether Keith was at this apartment complex or whether the estranged couple might have gotten into a fight. But they want more details as to whether this man — who had already had a stroke — was a physical threat that necessitated stabbing him and taking his life.”

“He’s crippled,” Patricia Jones said. “He had a stroke. One side of his body is totally paralyzed. He can barely move it. So therefore, there’s only so much that he can do.”

Carol Jones said her brother could hardly walk, let alone break in to an apartment. “I don’t think he had that much power and strength to break in.”

The Jones family says they just want justice, even if it’s not favorable for their lost loved one, who leaves behind five children, and a confused, heartbroken family.

“We just have to give up all that we have in the evidence and let them make the decision and make sure that the right thing is done. And just pray,” Carol Jones said.

Bond for Jones and Craig will be set later, police said.