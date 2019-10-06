× Woman charged with DUI after Memphis police say she hit two squad cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman is facing charges after she struck two police cars in her Jeep and drove away Sunday morning.

Officers were on the scene of a call in the 1400 block of Thomas in North Memphis around 1:30 a.m.

They say they saw 21-year-old Luz Ampara-Rugana, driving a Jeep Commander, hit two marked police cars and drive off without stopping.

Officers said she was “was not steady in her lane of travel.” When they caught up with her, they say they smelled alcohol, and Ampara-Rugana also didn’t have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

She’s charged with DUI, reckless driving, public intoxication, no drivers license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.